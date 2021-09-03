https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/fully-vaccinated-oscar-de-la-hoya-hospitalized-with-covid/

48-year-old boxer Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Friday that he’s been hospitalized with Covid despite being fully vaccinated:

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

His upcoming fight against MMA star Vito Belfort is now off but he says he “will be back in the ring before the year is up”:

I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Legendary heavyweight boxer Evander Hollyfield, 58, may replace De Lay Hoya against Belfort:

Oscar De La Hoya pulls out of comeback fight vs Vitor Belfort with Covid…but could be replaced by boxing legend Evander Holyfield https://t.co/RISLOkg3MU — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 3, 2021

44-year-old @VitorBelfort looks to be in incredible shape for his boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya. 🥊💪#TrillerFightClub | Full video: https://t.co/nBXKzPyBxY pic.twitter.com/ymUjgsReAb — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 27, 2021

Holyfield didn’t look so great against his last opponent. . .

Mitt Romney loses to Evander Holyfield in charity fight: http://t.co/S3ypqsK9gV pic.twitter.com/hPANbQfMA5 — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2015

And if California won’t approve Holyfield, the fight may have to move to another state:

Source: Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID and he is out of his Sept. 11 fight with Vitor Belfort on Triller. Evander Holyfield is stepping in to fight Belfort. If California commission won’t approve Holyfield fight could move to another state — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 3, 2021

