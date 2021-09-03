https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/fully-vaccinated-oscar-de-la-hoya-hospitalized-with-covid/

48-year-old boxer Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Friday that he’s been hospitalized with Covid despite being fully vaccinated:

His upcoming fight against MMA star Vito Belfort is now off but he says he “will be back in the ring before the year is up”:

Legendary heavyweight boxer Evander Hollyfield, 58, may replace De Lay Hoya against Belfort:

Um, is that a good idea?

Holyfield didn’t look so great against his last opponent. . .

And if California won’t approve Holyfield, the fight may have to move to another state:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...