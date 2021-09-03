https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/all-hell-is-about-to-break-loose-in-georgia/

Georgia Ballot Traffickers Dump Thousands of Ballots into Drop Boxes

According to John Fredericks on War Room this morning, Georgia state officials now have video of 240 democrat ‘ballot traffickers’ dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night, in multiple locations across the state.

If you can’t see the Rumble video, turn off your AD blockers. CFP runs zero ads.

Privacy Badger in Chrome and Firefox also blocks Rumble. Turn it off.

FOIA request for communications between DOJ and leftist groups.