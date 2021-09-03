https://noqreport.com/2021/09/03/geraldo-rivera-has-been-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-admitted-to-degrading-group-sex-and-affair-with-justin-trudeaus-mom/

Liberal Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera confessed in his own memoir to engaging in rampant workplace sex, and actress Bette Midler has accused Rivera of groping her.

These massive revelations about Rivera’s personal conduct raise questions about Fox News management. Does Fox News’ parent company, which has Joe Biden’s former chief of staff as its government relations official in Washington, D.C. , feel that Rivera’s liberal establishment politics compensate for his own admitted degenerate behavior?

Here is the passage from Geraldo Rivera’s 1991 autobiography Exposing Myself in which Rivera describes his tryst with the married wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who also happens to be the mother of current Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau: Here is Geraldo smiling with Fidel Castro, from his 1991 book. How do you think Cuban-American viewers of Fox News might feel about this? A young woman reportedly consented to fornication with Geraldo and his roommates, who took turns fornicating with her, with Rivera admitting that “Today, I would be filled with rescue fantasies for this creature: then, all I wanted to do was outperform my roommates. I announced I would be first up, leading the girl into my bedroom and silently […]