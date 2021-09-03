https://www.dailywire.com/news/go-straight-to-hell-chip-roy-blisters-dems-gop-who-voted-to-draft-women-into-military

After the House Armed Services Committee voted on Wednesday to require women to register for the military draft, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who has a young daughter of his own, blasted the Democrats and Republicans who voted for the amendment, issuing a long Twitter thread and concluding, “All of DC — all of it — can go straight to hell.”

“During late night deliberations on the committee’s annual defense policy bill, lawmakers voted 35-24 to adopt an amendment from Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) to expand registration for the Selective Service System beyond men,” Politico reported on Wednesday, adding, “ If the provision remains in the defense bill and passes on the House floor, the change has a high chance of becoming law. The Senate Armed Services Committee adopted a similar provision in its defense bill, which awaits a floor vote.”

After taking his daughter to the White House Christmas party in 2019, Roy delightedly tweeted: “My daughter was my date to the White House last night. It was a great night. God bless America and Merry Christmas!”

Roy’s blistering thread vis-à-vis the amendment to force women to register for the military draft began, “Message to Republicans & Democrats — including @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP colleagues. I do not trust you to do anything at all, much less say you will draft my daughter to ‘non combat’ roles. Why don’t I trust you? Let’s see —”

Roy then delivered a laundry list of actions politicians on both sides of the aisle had taken that engendered his distrust of their claim women would be restricted to “non-combat roles” as he made the following claims:

Maybe it’s because you (both R&D) have amassed $30 trillion in debt and are blowing through trillions more… all while giving lip service to “balanced budgets” for decades… Maybe it’s because you (both R & D) have talked about securing our border while Texans suffer – our ranches, our schools, our hospitals – Fentanyl pouring into our communities… murders, rapes… dead migrants on ranches… all in the false name of compassion… Maybe it’s because you (both R&D) politicized a virus… giving us wildly varying propaganda about it’s origins, the nature of it’s communicability, the efficacy of your mandated measures in response including vaccines, and ignoring of treatments… Maybe it’s because you (both R&D) have destroyed our healthcare system and made it impossible to get the doctor of our choice at a remotely affordable price all in the false name of “coverage.” Maybe it’s because both R&D have had us at war for 20 years… without any actual new AUMF or consistent guidance from our political leaders about victory… all while our troops sacrificed, and we set the stage for a gutless President to surrender and empower our enemies… Maybe its because you’ve funded education bureaucrat after education bureaucrat to teach our kids that American is evil and racist, to take God out of our schools, and otherwise make it impossible for parents to safely turn their children over to the schools… Maybe it’s because you’ve (both R&D) caused America, despite sitting on a vast reserve of energy supply, to render us less secure economically and less secure against our enemies to appease institutional investors and the Acela corridor cocktail circuit.

He concluded, “Now you — including likely 28 GOP House members voting for an NDAA last night to do so – want to draft my daughter and just ‘trust you’ not to put them into combat? All of DC — all of it — can go straight to hell.”

