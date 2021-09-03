https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/gop-freedom-caucus-wants-liz-cheney-adam-kinzinger-booted-republican-party/

Members of the Republican Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives want the Republican party to boot reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The reason why is no mystery. Cheney and Kinzinger have shown more loyalty to Nancy Pelosi in the last six months than they have to the Republican voters who put them in office.

Conservatives are tired of being stabbed in the back.

Newsmax reports:

Freedom Caucus Wants to Boot Reps. Kinzinger, Liz Cheney Out of GOP House Freedom Caucus Leader Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is sending a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to remove both Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the Republican Conference for their roles on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Biggs drafted a letter, CNN reported Wednesday, to McCarthy calling for Kinzinger and Cheney’s removal because of their role in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s orchestrate investigation of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. “This proposal is not because of a policy or political difference, but because some members have chosen to work with the Democrats to investigate and potentially remove Republican members from the House,” the letter says, according to a draft copy obtained by CNN. “Republican Conference meetings are an opportunity for elected House Republicans to come together and strategize the most effective path to push back on the radical policies of Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and the Democrats.”… “Many of the coming discussions will likely revolve around our defense against the Democrats’ perpetuation of the false narrative that Jan. 6 was an insurrection, and how to protect our own from their legally questionable investigative methods,” the letter continues. “Congresswoman Cheney and Congressman Kinzinger are two spies for the Democrats that we currently invite to the meetings, despite our inability to trust them.”

Liz Cheney has been so valuable to Pelosi that she just got a promotion.

Liz Cheney has been named vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee. “Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy.”https://t.co/KboIIKdWbI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2021

Cheney and Kinzinger should be expelled from the GOP.

Let them join their new friends in the Democrat party.

