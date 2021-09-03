https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/gop-announces-legal-intervention-democrat-lawsuit-against-az-election

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced a joint legal intervention on Thursday against a Democratic lawsuit attacking Arizona’s election integrity laws.

The RNC and NRSC are intervening in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs, which is “a lawsuit filed by left-wing dark money organizations challenging two common-sense laws protecting the integrity of Arizona’s elections,” according to their statement.

The Democrats’ lawsuit is in regard to a recently enacted Arizona law “that ensures ballots are mailed to their intended recipients by removing voters from a permanent vote-by-mail list if they don’t vote over a period spanning two general elections.”

The Arizona election integrity law prevents ballots from being automatically mailed to people who no longer live at the address that their ballot is mailed to or are dead. Voters who may be impacted by this will receive a notice by mail before they are removed from the vote-by-mail list so they can ask to stay on it.

“Even after their massive loss in the Supreme Court case Brnovich vs. DNC, Democrats and left-wing dark money groups are continuing to attack Arizona’s elections,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “The RNC is proud to help defend common-sense election integrity laws which prevent the mailing of ballots to dead voters and outdated home addresses. Republicans believe in making it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and we are confident that the courts will see through this latest Democrat attempt at scaremongering.”

NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said in a statement, “The radical Left in Arizona is challenging common-sense election reforms that are designed to maximize voter participation and eliminate voter fraud. The NRSC is proud to defend Arizona’s efforts to ensure fair elections in the face of Democrats’ push to stop common-sense election reforms. These lawsuits being pushed by the far-Left in Arizona are just another part of the Democrats’ Big Lie — that any effort to secure the integrity of our elections is racist.”

