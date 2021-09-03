https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-fake-news-don-lemon-is-out-of-his-mind/

Sean Hannity ripped the media mob Thursday night for playing defense for the Biden Administration, saying CNN’s Don Lemon is completely “out of his mind.”

“Some of the media mob are still playing defense for this administration. They think they deserve credit for their efforts. CNN’s Don Lemon is out of his mind,” said Hannity.

“They’re just denying all truth and all reality,” he added. “They even admit they left Americans behind. We should be happy we left Americans behind? That’s not the America I know.”

Despite the mainstream media’s best efforts, Americans are rapidly souring on Joe Biden’s first term in the White House.

“The study, conducted from Saturday to Monday, found that 61 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to just 39 percent who say the country is ‘going in the right direction,’” reports The Hill.

“The survey also found a record-low overall approval rating for Biden at 47 percent, with 49 percent saying they disapproved of the president’s job performance overall,” adds the website.

6 in 10 say US has “seriously gone off on the wrong track”: poll https://t.co/nX5L22jmkL pic.twitter.com/d3bahrBc88 — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2021

The poll reflects a series of scandals, mistakes, and outright failures of the Biden administration in recent months.

Watch Hannity’s remarks above.

