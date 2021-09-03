https://magainstitute.com/thousands-of-first-responders-backed-by-aloha-freedom-coalition-defy-imperious-hawaii-commicrat-imposition-of-strict-lockdowns-and-vax-mandates/

Anonymous sources reveal there are now over two thousand first responders who have joined the class action suit against the newest Mayor of Honolulu, news magnate Rick Blangiardi, and the feckless Governor of Hawaii, David Ige. We will keep you updated on this case as events unfold.

Just yesterday, the Aloha Freedom Coalition held their third “sit-in” at Honolulu Hale (the City Hall, where Mayor Blangiardi works) and he came out to address the crowd.

During his one-hour, mask-muzzled appearance, Mayor Blangiardi answered few questions before getting a little heated. He told one man to change his tune, pointed in the faces of others, and was accused of not following the law. There is more than a little deep-seated and quite appropriate angst in the Aloha State at their elected leadership.

Entitled, rules-for-thee-but-not-for-we Hawaii politicians have held press conference after press conference during the pandemic to impose diktat after freedom-robbing diktat on the citizenry. There has never been an in-person, townhall-type meeting, which has long been one of the three requests made by Aloha Freedom Coalition. The arrogant powers-that-be who have offered zero transparency to decision-making is one of the main problems that has Hawaii residents furious at their state and local governments.

The second request of the Coalition is that alternative therapeutic remedies be considered, rather than dismissed out of hand, as has been the case thus far. A doctor on Maui who has been suggesting the now infamous hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin has been threatened with the loss of his medical license unless he ceases recommending this proven safe and effective protocol. Meanwhile, the only approved treatments, remdesivir and ventilators, have killed tens of thousands nationwide who need not have died. Medical decisions need to be made by doctors, not by politicians or unelected bureaucrats.

Angry People at the Hale

The public is frustrated, and rightfully so. Hawaii now expects to be in another tiered-type lockdown for sixty days “unless conditions improve.” What that means is unclear. An arbitrary standard, at best. The Coalition’s third request is for the government to address these threats to their liberty and livelihoods during the requested townhall meeting.

These arduous lockdown measures are not based on science, but rather on the rhetoric of tyrants. The continued argument that 90% of hospitalizations are because of the “unvaccinated” has driven a huge wedge between governments and citizens in every American state, and Hawaii is not excluded. Indeed, Hawaii seems to be the test bed for Commicrat to see just how far they can oppress citizens before they start to fight back.

The New Definition of “Unvaccinated.”

We learned in July that CDC and FDA have rewritten the meaning of “unvaccinated.” They use such verbal gymnastics to claim that the dangers come from an unlikely group of citizens. The newly defined “fully vaccinated” means that you have had two weeks post your second dosage of the mRNA jab. Which translates that if you have recently gotten the injection, and are sick and hospitalized from it, you are counted as “unvaccinated.”

This is happening all over the country and it’s simply perpetuating a complete lie. (A lie necessitated by the revelation by a government whistleblower that at least 45,000 people have died in America within 72 hours of receiving an injection.) Apparently the media, politicians, and medical establishment have all adopted the same language both to hide the deadly nature of these injections and to shame those of us who choose not to be guinea pigs in this Mengelian experiment.

The Mayor continued to quote the numbers, as well as attempt to frighten the Coalition and others by his repeated statement that he just ordered three extra morgue refrigerator trucks. A member of the crowd reminded him that leaders in the state have had 19 months to prepare for such, and that their current response is both ham-handed and flat-footed.

An Educated Crowd

The people were not wavering in their insistence for a meeting with the Mayor and the Department of Health Director to discuss the legality of their draconian actions, the beneficial therapeutic options, and the threat of vaccine mandates that looms over them.

One man waved the Constitution at the Mayor and reminded him that he works for the citizens, not the other way around.

By the end of the exchange, Mayor Blangiardi apologized for his abrupt behavior and—without offering specifics—agreed to an in-person townhall meeting.

Here is the complete exchange:

I have reached out to members of the medical community in Honolulu and asked some of my own questions. Understandably, I got some answers, but only after agreeing that they remain anonymous. While there is an uptick in cases and hospitalizations over this time last year, there is strong belief that this is due to vaccine reactions.

Yes, there are deaths, and the morgues are full, but due to 2020 COVID shutdowns on the islands, many county and private mortuaries haven’t opened back up, causing a logjam at hospital morgues.

The Obvious Questions Remain

We still don’t know the truth about COVID-19, where it came from, how many actually had it, or how many it really killed. We may never learn the truth, as this bioweapon has been too useful to politicians from the President to local school boards arrogating unconstitutional powers to themselves.

One thing that is striking regarding the Mayor: back in July he held a presser in which he stated several times that we are now under a “New World Order.” When asked about this, he claimed the term was only a figure of speech.

Who actually pulls the strings in Hawaii? Hard to say, but after living there twice, I can say it feels an awful lot like China. It also feels an awful lot like Communism.

And that’s not any figure of speech. That’s the truth.

