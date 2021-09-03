https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/historic-new-orleans-plantation-destroyed-by-ida-photos/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Before and After Photo

Oak Alley Plantation

The plantation was built in the mid-1800s in Vacherie, on the west bank of the Mississippi River in St. James Parish. The house was able to do what it has done for the past few hundred years: withstand the storm. We have yet to receive reports of any damage to the structures on the property, but photos show a different story for the famous alley of Oaks.

A walkthrough of the plantation in better times:





