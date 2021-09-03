https://summit.news/2021/09/03/house-of-lords-member-asked-why-brits-are-forced-to-take-pcr-covid-tests-on-returning-to-uk-but-illegal-migrants-arent/
About The Author
Related Posts
They Pulled It Out of Their Arses: CDC [Center for Democrat Control] Admits No Scientific Studies to Justify New Woke Mask are Available
July 28, 2021
Researcher Advocates Denying Tax Dollars for Social Justice Programs in Higher Education
August 29, 2021
“Vaccinated” NFL QB Ryan Tannehill Was Coerced Into Taking the Jab; Now He’s Tested Positive, Placed on the Covid Reserve List
August 27, 2021
Three Reasons Why Christians Aren’t Afraid of the Sciences
August 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy