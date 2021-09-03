https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/03/white-people-should-commit-suicide-as-an-ethical-act/

Pittsburg, PA — Duquesne University Professor Derek Hook said there are merits to the argument proposed by another professor who argued that it would be ethical for white people to kill themselves.

The anti-critical race theory group Mythinformed MKE posted the video recently. “This is part of an ‘anti-racist’ discussion on ‘nice white therapists held by the [American Association for Psychoanalysis in Clinical Social Work],” the group wrote on Facebook. The video appears to be from a summer session hosted by Hook, though the content is not otherwise publicly available.

“white people should commit suicide as an ethical act,” the top of a presentation by Hook said.

In 2016, a South African philosophy professor named Terblanche Delport wrote about white people killing themselves.

Delport allegedly made similar comments in 2016, in reaction to racial division in the former apartheid state.

“[T]he only (life) purpose for whites, specifically Afrikaners, is to await their death or to commit suicide, like the samurai falls on his short sword when he has fallen into disgrace,” Delport said, according to Radio Free South Africa.

“Here’s the kind of crazy gambit of this talk,” Hook said. “I want to suggest that psychoanalytically we could even make the argument that there was something ethical in Delport’s statements.”

While Hook concedes that Delport might just be a “fighter” who is too aggressive with his arguments, he does not want to dismiss the idea that white people kill themselves to atone for racism.

Read that again: because of ones’ genetics it is ethical to believe that your life should be ended to preserve the ‘greater good’ and to atone for sins that your race inflicted on society.

Thankfully the human race has never had to go through anything as sinister as that.

He also suggests that symbolically white people could kill themselves or undergo “[metaphorical] castration.”

“I want to make the argument that there is some kind of ethical dimension to his provocations,” the Duquesne professor said.

“I think Delport took his white audience to the threshold of a type of symbolic extinction … he took them to a proposed end of whiteness,” Hook said.

According to his university bio, Delport is a “scholar” and a practitioner of psychoanalysis with expertise in the areas of Lacanian psychoanalysis, post-colonial theory (the work of Frantz Fanon in particular), the psychology of racism and critical social psychology.

I am somehow frightened that someone in a position of therapy and possibly influencing people’s minds and thought trains is willing to entertain the thought of inducing people to commit suicide at all, much less for the reasons purported.

As a result of violence at the Capitol, the American Association for Psychoanalysis in Clinical Social Work called for President Donald Trump to resign before the end of his term.

The group “believes that Donald Trump’s presidential powers must be immediately revoked,” according to a Jan. 13 statement. “He has demonstrated an exploitation of such powers through the consistent promotion of racist groups and ideologies.”

It should be pointed out that the Jan. 6 debacle that many of the rioters were seen wearing preprinted T-shirts; would love to know how someone got those instantly printed as a result of Darth Cheetos’ comments.

White people should commit suicide to atone for racism? If it helps, it appears that they already are.

