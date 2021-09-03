https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/03/icymi-there-was-some-good-news-this-week-n1475807

Americans are still trapped in a country run by terrorists, the jobs report sucked, Australia has gone full commie, and Biden is still in the White House. Now we hear Project Veritas HQ in Mamaroneck, NY, was destroyed by Hurricane Ida, which also killed several dozen Amricans. Is there any good news?

Yes! And we are here to bring it to you. We want you to enjoy your last summer vacation weekend of the year on a happy note. I recommend reading this while eating hot dogs because hot dogs make people even happier.

Mommies vs. Commies

Parents are turning out in droves to school board meetings nationwide. They are cranky, and with good reason.

Two ultra-lefty teachers from California (duh) are updating their resumes. Both are likely to lose their gigs for indoctrinating kids with liberal nonsense. Kristen Pitzen (hey, that kinda rhymes) was called to the carpet for a TikTok video in which she giddily tells viewers she swiped the American flag in her classroom and replaced it with a gay pride flag. She then goes on to inform her young students that they can pledge their allegiance to the flag of rainbows.

Elsewhere in the state, Gabriel Gipe, a self-avowed communist and member of Antifa, admitted on an undercover Project Veritas video that he has “180 days” to indoctrinate his high schoolers and turn them into Marxists. Now he is running scared.

Both “teachers” are expected to lose their jobs. Look for them behind the counter of a Cinnabon near you.

Parents are revolting against critical race theory and classroom indoctrination. In the past 24 hours, school districts have suspended a teacher for promoting Antifa ideology and another for having students pledge allegiance to the Pride flag. It’s just beginning. pic.twitter.com/HZZuxJx7Uk — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 2, 2021

Winning Back the Military

Just as it looked like we might lose our military to the far left, two things happened in one week, both of which give us hope.

Rep. Jim Banks is introducing a bill designed to keep racist CRT teachings out of our armed forces, and he isn’t alone. Reps. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Rob Wittman (R-VA) are all on board. I’d be shocked if Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Louis Gohmert, (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) don’t climb aboard before the weekend is over.

BREAKING: @RepJimBanks will introduce an amendment to ban critical race theory indoctrination in the military. The legislation would prohibit the armed forces from compelling servicemen to believe in race essentialism, collective guilt, and state-sanctioned racism. pic.twitter.com/q1W6irLMUX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 1, 2021

Also, Marine Battalion Commander Stuart Scheller, who was three years away from a $2 million pension package, threw it all away in a viral video in which he demanded that those responsible for the Afghan calamity take responsibility. In a follow-up video, Scheller threatens to “tear the whole f****** system down.” This man is the hero we want and the hero we need.

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, recently relieved of command for video criticizing superiors, issued a crazy video today where he said, “You have no idea what I’m capable of doing.” Then says to supporters, “Follow me, and we will bring the whole f*cking system down!” pic.twitter.com/yKncFCN3mL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2021

Scheller isn’t alone. Ninety or so retired admirals and generals are calling for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to step down, accusing them of “negligence.”

Economy Redux

Despite the mediocre jobs reports, there is good financial news for some states, mostly red ones. The Foundation for Economic Education released a report showing that red states are whomping blue states when it comes to unemployement. Our own Stephen Green can fill you in on what is happening better than I can.

Supreme Court Won’t Mess With Texas

And finally, the Supreme Court is allowing a Texas abortion law to stand. The law states that a woman can’t have an abortion in Texas if a fetal heartbeat is detected. This comes at a time in history when many Democrats believe an abortion up to the point of birth is cool. This news alone is making leftists scream, pull out their green hair, and search their closets for that dusty vagina hat, which is yet another reason this is going to be a great weekend.

