Concerned parents delivered fiery monologues during a recent Natomas Unified School District meeting in Sacramento, California. Many of the parents present at the meeting demanded accountability for the “Antifa teacher” situation involving Gabriel Gipe, the AP government teacher who said he had a mission of turning his students into communist “revolutionaries.”

Gipe was exposed by Project Veritas, which released an undercover video of the high school teacher admitting, “I have 180 days to turn [students] into revolutionaries.”

The Antifa teacher said he needed to “scare the f***” out of kids to motivate them politically, and offered students extra credit to attend right-wing rallies as opposition.

During the hidden camera video, Gipe revealed there is an Antifa flag in his classroom. When one student said he was uncomfortable with the Antifa flag, Gipe said he responded, “Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you.”

Gipe taught at Inderkum High School, where his classroom reportedly featured an Antifa flag and poster of former Chinese dictator Mao Zedong.

Gipe was removed from the classroom, and an investigation was launched. The school board placed him on paid leave, and said it was “taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher.”

Parents were not satisfied by the school board’s actions. On Wednesday, livid parents attended the Natomas Unified School District to demand accountability for the teacher that was freely able to spew radical ideas in the classroom to indoctrinate students at a public school.

One impassioned mother slammed the school board for allowing her daughter to be influenced by the far-left teacher.

“The reason why my daughter is standing behind me is because my job as a parent is to protect her from anybody that has ill will towards her,” the mother told the school board.

“In two weeks and 13 days, he was allowed to change my daughter’s mind about some fascist crap that y’all have let in this school,” she exclaimed.

“I’m from Texas. This does not go on in Texas,” the mom proclaimed. “So to think that my very sound-minded daughter would go against me and my wishes and our values in our home to be able to go and support this man, and he is putting her in harm’s way.”

“What the hell are y’all doing? I’m tired. How long does it have to go on? Before somebody says something? How long? How long? What are you going to do? That’s the question. Get him out of here. We don’t f***ing care about this boy. He got to go,” she declared, which received applause from the other parents.

Another parent noted, “We’re gathered here today because we have teachers who’ve decided to become indoctrineers and not educators.”

An enraged father asked, “You feel this pain right here? It’s not going away. The only question I got is where does the f***ing buck stop? This is bigger than one teacher … there were so many red flags. The man had an Antifa flag behind his desk. He had Chairman Mao in the f***ing corner. Are you kidding me?”







