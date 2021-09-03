https://www.theblaze.com/news/isis-new-zealand-terror-stabbing

A man who reportedly supported the Islamic State terror group was shot and killed after a knife attack that wounded 6 people in a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand.

Authorities admitted that the unidentified man had been under investigation and was under constant surveillance at the time of the attack.

Witnesses said the pulled out a long knife from a display in the store and began stabbing people. Six people in total were wounded, and three were in serious condition.

The man was shot and killed by police within 60 seconds of the attack.

Video posted on social media showed shoppers rushing out of the store in a panic after the attack. Another video appeared to capture the sound of the police shooting.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the attack but tried to separate the ideology of the “violent extremist” from the Islamic faith.

“What happened today was despicable. It was hateful, it was wrong,” said Ardern.

“It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity,” she continued. “But an individual person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here, by anyone or any community. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts, let that be where the judgement falls.”

Ardern confirmed that the man had been a person of interest to law enforcement authorities for about 5 years. She said that he had been arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in 2020 but that he had been cleared and released by a judge.

The suspect had lived in New Zealand for about 10 years, and was originally from Sri Lanka. Police said that they were confident he acted alone and that there was no further threat to the public.

