As many warned, China will be the Taliban’s main partner in Afghanistan, according to various reports. This dangerous alliance is backed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who also values China’s so-called “Belt and Road Initiative,” since the project could revive the Silk Road trade routes that connected east and west for many centuries.

“China will be our main partner and represents a great opportunity for us because it is ready to invest in our country and support reconstruction efforts,” Mujahid said.

The #Taliban say their closest ally is #China: https://t.co/QgxbV0gSPF. Apparently, the evil love each other’s company. — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 3, 2021

China has promised to keep its embassy in Kabul open while the terror group tries to form a government.

On Thursday, China also told the pitiable John Kerry — who jetted over to discuss climate goals — to pound sand, as the Communists continue to chart their own path and be dismissive of the West’s climate obsessions.

To wit, seeking access to Afghanistan’s rich copper resources and rare earth elements, Beijing claims it will help Afghanistan “fully utilize” those, presumably on a path into global markets.

The Taliban also view Russia as an important regional partner and will maintain good relations with Moscow because the Russians are “not concerned about the Taliban’s rise to power.”

The Taliban hope European nations recognize their government and reopen embassies in Kabul. The United Kingdom does not plan to do so, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing a snap election later this month, also won’t as of now. After relocating our embassy to Qatar, the United States, so far, seems unlikely to recognize the Taliban.

“If the Taliban behaves responsibly, America will reopen its embassy in Kabul before long,” David Ignatius opined in the Washington Post. “Until then, contact will be essential, but it should be largely invisible.”

Additionally problematic, the Kabul airport is under Taliban control and has been seriously damaged following the chaotic withdrawal in August. Qatar and Turkey are assisting in efforts to resume operations, with Afghanistan’s largest carrier, Ariana Afghan Airlines, planning to resume flights Friday after getting a “green light” from the Taliban.

Though the Taliban took control of Afghanistan nearly three weeks ago, a final resistance continues north of Kabul in the Panjshir Valley, where heavy fighting is occurring.

The battle for Panjshir – intense fighting tonight as the Taliban launch their biggest attack yet on the anti-Taliban resistance, just north-east of the capital. The fighters led by Ahmad Massoud and fmr VP @AmrullahSaleh2 are refusing to give up despite being entirely surrounded — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) September 2, 2021

