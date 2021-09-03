https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/its-a-win-win-the-highest-paying-college-major-will-also-anger-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez/

CNBC compiled a list of the top 10 highest paying college majors and the winner is. . .

College graduate starting salaries are at an all-time high—and these 10 majors earn the most https://t.co/dQHzkMb0tU — CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) September 2, 2021

. . .Petroleum Engineer!

The college major that yields the highest average starting salary? It’s not computer science or programming. It is in Oil & Gas…https://t.co/s17uwgZlhA (via @AbigailJHess @CNBCMakeIt @cnbc) — Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) September 2, 2021

Oh, boy, will Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not be happy with this one:

Petroleum Engineering graduates leading the way. “STEM degrees “tend to have the strongest job prospects, so they can start earning a lot of money right after graduating,” Third Way senior fellow Michael Itzkowitz tells CNBC Make It. https://t.co/cQCFjMhEXh — Loren Anderson 🇺🇸 (@landerso30) September 2, 2021

And here’s the rest of the list:

#College majors earning the most: 1. Petroleum engineering, 2. Computer programming, 3. Computer engineering, 4. Computer science, 5. Electrical engineering, 6. Operations research, 7. Computer science, 8. Stat, 9. Applied math, 10. Chemical engineering https://t.co/BoLTvrjZg5 pic.twitter.com/kvNjprJijR — Matthew A. Gilbert, MBA (@MatthewAGilbert) September 2, 2021

In other words, “learn to code” is pretty good advice.

