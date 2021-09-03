https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/janice-dean-among-those-not-welcoming-possible-next-step-in-bill-de-blasios-political-career/
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is nearing the end of his tenure running the city, and he’s now pondering his political future:
De Blasio on Friday confirmed he’s exploring a future in public office, which appears to include a potential run for governor.https://t.co/yRIwm770Aa
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 3, 2021
Bill de Blasio hints that he’s considering run for governor in 2022 https://t.co/AUROJULzJB pic.twitter.com/9L8AU4z7yB
— New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2021
From “Comrade Mayor” to “Comrade Governor”? Janice Dean just helped usher Andrew Cuomo out of office and doesn’t want anymore disappointment to deal with:
This can never ever happen. https://t.co/5wsQLzf59d
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 3, 2021
Fortunately, it’s highly unlikely that would ever happen.
Dear God.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2021
No one wants this. https://t.co/iyIYNI30Yx
— CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) September 3, 2021
A “De Blasio for governor” campaign would probably go about as well as his “De Blasio for president” campaign did.
— sacredbull (@sacredbull369) September 3, 2021
Bc Wilhelm had done such a bang up job in NYC😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BQ37Bb7MuS
— MBDogMom (@MBDogMom) September 3, 2021
— Mark Mulitz (@MarkMulitz) September 3, 2021
— Adele (@MadriverMind) September 3, 2021
DeBlasio can’t handle a city, and his own daughter got arrested while she partook in a violent protest against him and the NYPD. But he wants to run for state governor. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/htXd7OELPG
— Kelechi Onwuchekwa (@nyonwu) September 3, 2021
Uh no we’ve had enough
— JPMA (@lokilokiloki) September 3, 2021
Can’t De Blasio just be happy with whatever job he gets as a CNN or MSNBC analyst after he’s out of office?