At a Dallas County Republican event in Iowa on Thursday, firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan spoke highly of former President Donald Trump, adding that ‘I think he’s gonna run’ in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

“I think he’s gonna run,” Jordan said at the Dallas County Republican Party’s branded “Party Like a Patriot” event, at which the GOP congressman was a keynote speaker, according to the Des Moines Register. “I want him to run. He’s proven he can take the heat. We’re at a moment now where you’ve got to have someone who’s willing to fight, willing to stand up to all the abuses.”

The Ohio lawmaker went on to embrace his past controversies in his speech. Jordan was one of 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 president election, and is also an avid supporter of Trump.

“Like I tell my colleagues, particularly the guys in the Freedom Caucus, if the press isn’t saying something bad about you, you’re not doing anything good,” Jordan said. “Just getting involved in supporting conservative values and principles, you’re going to get attacked by the cancel culture mob.”

Trump has teased a potential 2024 run over the past few months, with the former president polling as the Republican Party’s top pick. In April, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he was “very seriously” considering running in 2024.