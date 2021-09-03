https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/jonathan-alter-defends-wh-chief-of-staff-promoting-story-about-ballsy-president-and-his-historic-airlift/

Progressive journalist and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter has written about what a tremendous success the Afghanistan withdrawal was:

White House chief of staff Ronald Klain sure appreciated the boost for his boss:

If you want a Klain mention or retweet, just amplify the preferred narrative and you’re in! And Klain’s tweet about Alter was so good that even that earned a Klain retweet of his own original tweet:

LOL.

But Alter doesn’t want anybody to believe that Klain promoting his piece means that he’s just helping spread Biden White House propaganda:

We’re totally sure Klain’s retweet is just because the article is factual and in no way because the talking points fall in line with what the White House wants.

