https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/03/lara-logan-warns-troop-supporting-americans-biden-critics-are-at-risk-of-punishment-from-fbi-1128895/

Fox Nation host Lara Logan openly stated that those who speak out against President Joe Biden or in support of our troops risk being arrested and jailed by the FBI and that we no longer live in a free nation.

“In the time that we live in, for people to stand up and openly say something against the Democratic president or something in favor of the troops, I mean, in this country today that puts you at risk of being arrested and jailed by the FBI,” noted Logan on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.”

“Because anyone who believes in patriotism is being purged from the U.S. Military, they’re being purged from DHS and the other agencies. And people are being — they’re sitting in prison in solitary confinement in an offsite correctional facility in Washington, D.C., without trial. They have not been convicted of anything. So, and you know they have been there for a long time now, almost a year. And no one is saying a word,” she asserted.

“So we live, really, in a state of fear in America today,” Logan added. “We don’t live as a free people, as a free nation.”

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Logan was referencing a number of disturbing political issues that are playing out across the nation. Her comments here were tailored in response to a Florida diner refusing to serve Biden supporters due to the owner’s deep rage and disgust over the president’s deadly Afghanistan debacle where 13 U.S. service members were killed and many Americans were left stranded behind enemy lines.

Angry Florida diner owner tells patrons who voted for ‘corrupt’ Biden to ‘take business elsewhere’ https://t.co/qO5jB8Unyn pic.twitter.com/iM0NELRfnC — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) September 1, 2021

Logan’s commentary also referred to the detention of Jan. 6 Capitol protesters who have reportedly remained in solitary confinement, awaiting a determination of their fate without due process and stripped of even basic human rights.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth stated that the reaction from the diner is a “guttural scream” from those who support our troops. Former Trump press secretray Kayleigh McEnany agreed with him saying that it’s “understandable” to have that kind of “rage.”

Logan said, “It’s quite a change, right?” seemingly referring to the difference between the Biden and Trump administrations.

“But what it says is actually that people now are saying, we’re not going to live in fear. And I think it speaks to the fact that this isn’t really a Democrat, Republican issue,” she remarked in regard to the Afghanistan nightmare. “This is the hill on which all Americans really can fight and die because it does define America.”

“And if the American people allow the American government and their leaders to misrepresent them in this way because the vast majority of Americans do not believe in betraying your allies. They don’t believe in getting your own soldiers and Marines killed for no reason,” she declared. “They don’t believe in that, and they have to stand up and let their voices be heard and be counted because you are not going to get this chance again. It’s a defining moment.”

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

