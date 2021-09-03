https://noqreport.com/2021/09/03/larry-elder-reminds-voters-facts-arent-racist/

Larry Elder is the annoying candidate who won’t go away in the governor’s recall election in California.

He keeps gaining endorsements from the most unlikely liberal quarters typically reserved for the sitting governor, Gavin Newsom (D-CA). Recently former Democratic leader on the California State Senate Gloria Romero surprised the most “progressive” faction in her circle by throwing her support behind candidate Elder.

She is a big proponent of education and has watched the sunshine state sink in national academic ratings to new depths for decades. “I chose Larry Elder I think largely because of his understanding of education,” she told the Federalist . “He has spoken eloquently on the failure of the education system and why school choice is so important, especially for communities of color.”

This is considered a nightmare endorsement by the formidable 300,000 members of the California Teachers Association (CTA), one of the most powerful unions in the state. Many of those union members have expressed the viewpoint that they would like Elder to “keep his loud mouth shut,” a sentiment indelicately expressed by more than one teacher on social media.

Keeping quiet isn’t his style. The candidate has an impressive memory and the teachers’ union wasn’t spared his recitation […]