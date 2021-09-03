https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/570824-elder-pledges-to-replace-feinstein-with-republican-if-he-wins-california

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder (R) on Friday pledged to replace Sen. Dianne FeinsteinDianne Emiel FeinsteinSenate Committee to hold hearing on FBI’s ‘dereliction of duty’ in Nassar case on Sept. 15 Juan Williams: Why California’s recall election matters Colorado River cutbacks set stage for decade of drought politics MORE (D-Calif.) with a Republican if he wins the Golden State’s recall election.

“They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.,” Elder said on the “Mark Levin Mark Reed LevinSunday shows preview: Feds slam social media over COVID-19 misinformation Mark Levin urges Americans to boycott ‘woke’ businesses Democrats, GOP face crowded primaries as party leaders lose control MORE Show.”

The conservative radio host claims Feinstein has not been seen in “weeks” and is in “an even worst mental condition than Joe Biden Joe Biden Former ISIS member pleads guilty to kidnappings, deaths of Americans Defense & National Security — The mental scars of Afghanistan Bidens visit wounded service members at Walter Reed MORE.”

Feinstein, 88, said earlier this year she does not plan to step down from her seat and wants to finish her current term, which ends in 2025.

A Democratic source from California told CNN “the right thing” for Feinstein to do would be to step down and let a Democratic governor choose her replacement.

Feinstein told CNN the recall effort only affects Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomBellwether California poll shows Newsom surviving recall Warren to campaign for Newsom ahead of California recall California hits 80 percent threshold for vaccinations MORE (D), and she will not be stepping down even if there is a chance a Republican gets elected.

The recall election is surprisingly close as Republicans are using the frustration among California voters over the state’s pandemic response to garner energy for the Sept. 14 election; however, a recent poll shows Newsom still coming out on top in the election despite Republican efforts to oust him.

