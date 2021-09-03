https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/09/03/latest-indictment-in-arbery-murder-case-is-against-the-prosecutor-n413545

It’s a plot twist that even Perry Mason wouldn’t try in a bad episode. A grand jury opened by Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr returned a new indictment in the Ahmaud Arbery case, only this time the target was the original prosecutor. Jackie Johnson faces criminal charges of obstruction for allegedly shielding Arbery case defendants Travis and Gregory McMichael during the investigation:

A grand jury indicted a former prosecutor in Georgia on Thursday, accusing her of “showing favor and affection” to one of the men now charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery and for directing police officers not to arrest another suspect. … Ms. [Jackie] Johnson is charged with “violation of oath of public officer” and “obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer,” according to the indictment, which the state attorney general’s office released on Thursday. The indictment says Ms. Johnson failed “to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity” by not disclosing that she had sought the assistance of another district attorney before recommending that he take over the case. Ms. Johnson recused herself because Gregory McMichael had worked in her office. She also “knowingly and willfully” directed two Glynn County police officers not to arrest Travis McMichael, “contrary to the laws of said state,” the indictment said.

Somewhat counterintuitively, the obstruction count is the lesser of Johnson’s problems. That’s only a misdemeanor with a 12-month maximum sentence. The violation of public oath count is a felony that carries a prison term between one to five years. The indictment is short on details of the crimes, however, so it’s impossible to know just how much danger Johnson faces of a conviction. Needless to say, an indictment is scary enough.

This only adds to the oddities surrounding the Arbery case. Johnson recused herself eventually from it, but two succeeding prosecutors also got removed — one for competence issues, and another in a recusal over a personal connection to Johnson. Carr had to appoint a fourth prosecutor to handle the case, at which point the McMichaels and William Bryan finally got charged with felony murder for their allegedly botched attempt at a citizen’s arrest.

This latest twist makes this case almost a legend before the first trial even opens. It’s turning into a three-ring circus, but at least Carr’s sending a message to other prosecutors who might be tempted to protect their pals. If nothing else, there’s a certain pour encourager les autres value to this indictment, even if Johnson pleads out to the misdemeanor to settle it.

