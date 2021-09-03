https://noqreport.com/2021/09/03/leftist-afghanistan-whitewash-spin-is-already-happening/

In the midst of the abominable ongoing events in Afghanistan, many Americans are pondering the fate of the Biden Cabal. Clearly, dire consequences should result from such a flagrant betrayal of every American ideal, and such a gross abandonment of any responsible commitment to either the people of Afghanistan who allied with us, or the Americans and other innocents now left to the ravages of the islamist monsters who now rule. Some have talked of impeachment. Others have suggested that the “right” thing for Ol’ Joe to do is resign immediately. But it is foolishly naive to count on either one.

Instead, leftist Democrats can be expected to do their usual, which is to point fingers of blame at everyone and everything except the guilty parties, change the subject when possible, and in the end, re-invent the entire abhorrent chain of events to such a twisted extent that they will brazenly claim this dirty deed of the Biden Cabal was “heroic.” In fact, the most prominent and shameless of leftist Democrats are already doing that.

Always at rock bottom of the D.C. sewer, leftist Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has actually “commended” the Biden Cabal, and praised the “wisdom” of the horrific and unnecessary nightmare unleashed on the Afghani people, and others within the country, including American Military personnel. Other Democrats and their Fake News minions have echoed the sheer insanity of her sentiments. But all of this is to be fully expected.

Unlike those on the right, who have a conscience and a sense of self-awareness when dealing with difficult issues, leftist Democrats have one unwavering goal, which is the acquisition and retention of power, by any means. They will say or do absolutely anything “in the moment” to claw their way onto their phony “moral high ground,” and will crow from there as to how “morally superior” they are in every respect. The circumstances and plight of others mean nothing.

Worse yet, they will totally contradict themselves in the very next breath if circumstances warrant, and with no regard for the duplicity and hypocrisy they exude. Concern for such things is the quaint realm of their conservative opposition, and the advancement of their agenda is just too important and “worthy” to be distracted by such antiquated notions as honesty and integrity.

So if the lives of so many Americans, destroyed over the past several decades by despicable leftist policy mean nothing to them, certainly a “far away” country from which they have no direct plans of personal gain is little cause of actual worry to them. They know that America will get really angry. But they’ll begin by dismissing the “excessive” emotions of those Americans who are horrified at what is actually transpiring under the nightmarish rule of the Taliban. Stories will increasingly emerge spotlighting the “benevolence” and “reasonable” behavior of the islamists. And it only gets worse from there.

In the same manner as the outrage of Americans over the 2020 election was first deflected, then mocked, and eventually dismissed altogether by leftist Democrats, their media lackeys, and the oligarch monsters of “Big Tech,” the Afghanistan horror story will continually be subordinated to the leftist narrative, in this case being Ol’ Joe’s “heroism.” Sadly, they know they can count on the collusion of treacherous RINOs to give them unwarranted “credence.”

Mitt Romney has already given such cover to the leftist Democrats by asserting that President Trump bears blame for the current situation, despite the fact that absolutely none of the current horror occurred on Trump’s watch. No problem. If any case can be made, under any absurd terms, by the treacherous Utah RINO that Ol’ Joe was put in a bad place by Trump policy, the Biden Cabal begins to gather the phony cover it needs so it can dodge accountability.

Meanwhile, both House Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy (R.-CA) and Senate Minority “Leader” Mitch McConnell (R.-KY) have assured Democrats that no plans are in the works to call for impeachment of Biden over this vast betrayal of America. Putting aside for the moment the fact that impeachment is only a proper course for a legitimate president (Biden clearly does not qualify…), both McCarthy and McConnell are hammering another nail in the coffin of legitimate Republican power by suggesting that only Democrats have the authority to pursue impeachment, and then on any terms they see fit.

No doubt the Minority “leaders” will hide behind the fact that a majority vote would be virtually impossible to achieve. Yet the Biden Cabal committed a total betrayal of America, ceding not only the Afghani region, but nearly a hundred billion dollars of advanced military assets to the Taliban, and eventually to the terrorist mullahs of Iran. If that doesn’t meet the Constitutional standard of impeachment –high crimes and misdemeanors– our Nation owes General Benedict Arnold an apology for his significantly lesser crime during the Revolutionary War.

Fortunately for the Biden crowd, the Pentagon is now as thoroughly corrupted at its highest levels as the FBI and DOJ. Top “brass” is totally on board with the treasonous policy. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, when not pushing mandatory vaccines and the leftist poison of “Critical Race Theory” on the troops, is out in front of the cameras, painting up the Afghanistan fiasco in the most positive and glowing terms.

Americans who’ve been abandoned by this administration are dying at the hands of the Taliban, along with Afghani Christians and other innocents. And the horror is only beginning. For some time to come, American troops will be dying by American weaponry needlessly given over to the islamist monsters of the region.

The one forthright and honest note in all of this comes from President Trump, who rightly stated “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.” Regarding the massive military equipment, including Blackhawk helicopters given over to the Taliban (and ultimately to Iran), President Trump insists it should be returned, or restored to American ownership by “an unequivocal Military force.” Barring that prospect, it should be totally destroyed. Closing his August 30 statement, President Trump bluntly asserted “Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible.”

Amazingly, something even more dark and sinister may actually be at work right in front of us. Both the terrorist regime of Iran and the Chinese communists stand to benefit enormously from the indefensible policy of the Biden Cabal. America is vastly weaker and still severely hemorrhaging, while America’s enemies are vastly strengthened against us.

The entire leftist political and media apparatus is diligently glossing over it. But a pattern of grave harm this shocking, severe, and totally avoidable could not have unfolded by accident. The onus in on Real America to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

