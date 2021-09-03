https://www.mrctv.org/blog/smarmy-bloomberg-advises-gop-after-tx-law-youll-get-more-votes-if-youre-less-pro-life

Well the folks at Bloomberg are offering their help on Republican political strategy. This should be good.

Their piece of advice? Stop passing abortion bans if you want to actually keep mainstream voters in your party.

Um, Bloomberg, didn’t the guy who owns your paper put in an abysmal 2020 presidential run? It’s not like your strategy has a sterling reputation. Cram it.

This is the latest bit of media backlash for the recent “Heartbeat bill” that went into effect in Texas during the week of September 1. The bill, signed by Governor Abbott (R-TX) in May, and not blocked by SCOTUS (despite the wailing and gnashing of pro-abort teeth), bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected while in its mother’s womb. Essentially abortions are now illegal around the six weeks mark of pregnancy.

RELATED: ‘Devout Catholic’ Biden Rants About, Schemes Against TX Pro-Life Law

As opposed to the rest of the media and Twitter lefties’ combative and angry ravings against the state of Texas, SCOTUS and pro-lifers, the corporate news outlet tried a more conciliatory approach, publishing a piece which kindly told pro-life GOPers that it’s not in their best interests to push for bills like this. “The law, and a possible reactive wave of abortion bans in other conservative states, risks driving away Americans who have stuck with Republicans because of economic issues just as the GOP begins its campaign to retake control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.”

The GOP surely must be grateful for the advice. But also, you know how many people will leave the GOP if they stop being the only political party that cares about innocent human life? Probably a lot more people than those just interested in its economic plan.

Still “Wormtongue” Bloomberg tried to ply weak-minded conservatives with the numbers, saying that after suburban voters who went for Trump in 2016, “suburban voters swung toward Democrats, supporting them by 7 points in the 2018 midterm elections and backing Joe Biden by 11 points in the 2020 presidential election.” So yes, we lost ground there apparently, and combined with recent polling which “shows that 54% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 42% said it should be illegal in all or most cases,” we best get off radical “heartbeat bills” that polarize the issue even more.

One University of Virginia election tracker Kyle Kondik told Bloomberg that “the far-right positioning of abortion laws being passed could further polarize voters on the issue.” He added that the new pro-life Texas law has an “in-your-face-nature” that will also motivated higher voter turnout against Republicans.

Though Bloomberg, you know what’s also “in-your-face?” The fact that Democrats currently push unrestricted abortion, including late-term abortions. That is highly unpopular with Americans on both sides. But again, on the most important note, conservatives will not scrape to killing unborn babies to keep degenerate suburban women voters happy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

