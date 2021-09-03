https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/london-is-popping-off/
Damn!! It’s going off in London 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fKGruUHZ9z
— Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) September 3, 2021
Four police officers injured after violence breaks out at Vaccine Freedom protest in London.
Police and Pro choice freedom protesters fight outside HM Government 10 south colonnade, Canary Wharf – no one arrested pic.twitter.com/Ty7Y4ko5iz
— Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 3, 2021
Police fight and stop with pro choice freedom protesters get in to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) building as they make decisions on children getting vaccinated, 20 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London pic.twitter.com/ppKSy0AtTs
— Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 3, 2021