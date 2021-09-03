https://thehill.com/homenews/house/570746-mccarthy-faces-ethics-complaint-after-saying-gop-will-not-forget-if-firms-hand

A public interest group is calling for an ethics investigation into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyCharlotte Observer calls for GOP to censure Cawthorn over ‘bloodshed’ remark Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee Hillicon Valley — Industry groups want more time to report cybersecurity incidents MORE (R-Calif.) after he told communications companies that the GOP “will not forget” if they turn phone and email records over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The complaint from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) argues that both McCarthy and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) violated House rules by threatening to retaliate against companies that comply with legal requests.

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol sent letters to 35 tech and communications firms Monday asking for a trove of documents, including for personal communications of those involved with the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 — a group likely to include lawmakers.

“If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy wrote.

“If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law,” he said.

McCarthy did not cite which law prohibits telecommunications companies from complying with the committee’s request.

While communications companies often seek to alert those whose records will be turned over, it’s not clear if complying with the request would violate the law given Congress’s investigative authority.

“House rules require members to uphold the laws of the United States and to conduct themselves at all times in a manner that reflects creditably on the House. The threats of Reps. McCarthy and Greene do neither. Threatening retaliation for complying with legally valid document demands and preservation requests appears to violate 18 U.S.C. § 1505, which prohibits obstructing congressional investigations, and does not reflect creditably on the House,” CREW President Noah Bookbinder wrote in a complaint filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Like McCarthy, Greene told Fox News this week that companies would face ramifications for compliance with the requests.

“If these telecommunications companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down. And that’s a promise,” she told Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonAustralian reporter clashes with Sidney Powell over 2020 election claims Ominous warnings from Afghanistan’s last men standing Fox News requires employees to provide vaccination status MORE on Tuesday.

Greene’s records have reportedly been requested by the committee, according to CNN. The news outlet also found the committee would seek the phone records of GOP Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarJan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Cawthorn calls jailed Jan. 6 rioters ‘political hostages’ Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report MORE (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzCawthorn to introduce resolution condemning political violence after warning of ‘bloodshed’ if elections are ‘rigged’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Defiant Biden defends US exit from Afghanistan Florida developer charged in alleged M scheme to extort Gaetz’s family MORE (Fla.), Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertJan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report Biden emphasizes that Afghan refugees will be vetted before entering US MORE (Colo.), Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksJan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report Press: Why is Mo Brooks still in the House? MORE (Ala.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertCawthorn to introduce resolution condemning political violence after warning of ‘bloodshed’ if elections are ‘rigged’ Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Cawthorn calls jailed Jan. 6 rioters ‘political hostages’ MORE (Texas), Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceJan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report 57 House Republicans back Georgia against DOJ voting rights lawsuit MORE (Ga.), Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryJan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report Photos of the Week: Olympic sabre semi-finals, COVID-19 vigil and a loris MORE (Pa.) and Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanDemocrats’ Jan. 6 subpoena-palooza sets dangerous precedent Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report MORE (Ohio), whom Republicans once tapped to serve on the committee.

Following McCarthy’s comment, the committee said it would not be deterred in its work.

“The Select Committee is investigating the violent attack on the Capitol and attempt to overturn the results of last year’s election,” a committee spokesperson said Tuesday.

“We’ve asked companies not to destroy records that may help answer questions for the American people. The committee’s efforts won’t be deterred by those who want to whitewash or cover up the events of January 6th, or obstruct our investigation.”

The Office of Congressional Ethics declined to comment while representatives for McCarthy and Greene did not immediately respond to The Hill.

