https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ready-new-san-francisco-program-will-pay-trigger-happy-criminals-monthly-salary-not-shoot/

In an effort to reduce the massive spike in crime this year, the city of San Francisco will be testing a new program that will pay 10 individuals who are at “high risk of shooting someone” up to $500 a month if they do not pull the trigger.

Beginning in October, the Dream Keeper Fellowship – San Francisco’s initiative to “redirect funding into the black community” – will pay 10 trigger-happy people a base salary of $300 every month as long as they don’t shoot up the neighborhood. Recipients of the cash can earn a bonus of up to $200 if they have a job, are in school, or by “being a mediator in situations that could lead to violence.”

And no, in case you were wondering this isn’t a satirical piece meant for the Babylon Bee….

…. It’s what the mindless left consider “progress.”

TRENDING: ANNOUNCING: The Gateway Pundit Will Interview President Donald Trump Next Friday, Sept. 10th — You Won’t Want to Miss This…

San Francisco rolls out program to PAY people $300-a-month not to SHOOT each other in a bid to curb gun violence https://t.co/OzOJR3U28O — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 2, 2021

Sheryl Davis, the executive director of the Human Rights Commission, claimed that the money should not be considered “transactional” and that paying off these violent criminals will somehow improve public safety.

“It’s not necessarily as cut and dry as folks may think. It’s not as transactional as, ‘Here’s a few dollars so that you don’t do something bad,’ but it really is about how you help us improve public safety in the neighborhood.” These small investments can transform the lives of individuals, but they can also transform communities”

The money for the program is coming out of the taxpayer’s pocket because radical San Francisco Mayor London Breed decided to defund millions from the police and funnel it into the black community. Over $120 million will be allocated to ridiculous “restorative justice” programs such as this one.

The cutting of the police budget and other terrible policies have predictably caused violent crime to skyrocket in the city. San Francisco has experienced a doubling of shooting victims compared to this same time last year – jumping from 58 through the first 8 months in 2020 to 119 so far in 2021.

City officials agreed to start paying off these criminals with bribes partly because a similar program – “Operation Peacemaker Fellowship” – had supposedly been successful in reducing gun violence when it was tried in Richmond, California over a decade ago.

“The core components of Operation Peacemaker are individually tailored mentorship, 24-hour case management, cognitive behavioral therapy, internship opportunities, social service navigation, substance abuse treatment, excursions, and stipends up to $1000 per month for successful completion of specific goals set by the fellowship and ONS staff, including nonparticipation in firearm violence (a conditional cash transfer).” study published in 2019 in the American Journal of Public Health described the 2010 test run: The results were inconclusive – even according to the researchers, who said the program “may have been” effective in reducing firearm violence, but also could have increased non violent crime in the process. In other words, there is no good reason for the City of San Francisco to be paying these high-risk shooters anything but a visit from authorities. How does the city even identify these individuals who are predisposed to shooting others? Did they recently shoot someone already? – Throw them in jail then! NONSENSE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

