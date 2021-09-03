http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bGafQiF7HLI/erratic-newlywed-375892

SEPTEMBER 3–After fleeing from the scene of an auto crash he caused, a 25-year-old motorist–who was married earlier in the day and appeared under the influence–declared “All hail Donald Trump” before scuffling with Florida jailers who sought to restrain him, according to court records.

Police charge that Nicholas Ruthenberg was driving the wrong way on a Vero Beach street late Monday afternoon when he struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Ruthenberg ran from the scene of the crash, which resulted in the hospitalization of the other driver for “neck, back, and leg pain,” cops reported.

Ruthenberg, who was subsequently arrested near the crash site, was acting erratically and “appeared as if he were under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Upon arrival at the county jail, Ruthenberg declared “All hail Donald Trump” while failing a series of sobriety tests.

Ruthenberg’s blood alcohol level was 0.0, prompting police to ask him for a urine sample to “determine the presence of chemical or controlled substances.”

As a cop prepared the urine test, Ruthenberg “started to take his pants off and then spread his buttocks. During which time he placed two fingers in his anus.” Ruthenberg was then placed back in handcuffs.

After later agreeing to undergo a drug evaluation, Ruthenberg “began acting erratic again and was out of control,” leading jail personnel to again restrain him with handcuffs. Ruthenberg’s behavior, an investigator concluded, was consistent with someone under the influence of some kind of stimulant.

Ruthenberg (seen above) was photographed struggling with jail personnel as they sought to take his mug shot.

Ruthenberg was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. He was released from the county jail Wednesday after posting $2000 bond.

As seen in nuptial photos posted to Facebook, Ruthenberg was married August 30, the day he was arrested. His bride turned 20 that day, according to the couple’s marriage certificate. The duo was wed by a clerk at the Indian River County Courthouse in Vero Beach, to which Ruthenberg will return October 1 for his arraignment.

The auto crash Ruthenberg caused occurred a few blocks from the courthouse.

Ruthenberg, who lives about 15 miles from Vero Beach, is a registered Democrat, according to Florida voter records. The email address he provided when registering is [email protected] (2 pages)





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

