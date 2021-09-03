https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/newsweek-editor-at-large-wonders-what-an-afghan-woman-would-do-if-us-govt-wanted-to-resettle-her-in-texas/

If you thought the CNN guest who wants President Biden to create a federal force of abortion providers and send them to Texas was an “out there” take, here’s a Newsweek editor-at-large and “Navy intel veteran” (according to his Twitter bio) taking Texas triggering to the next ridiculous level:

Oh, most certainly the woman would ask to be sent back to Afghanistan instead (cue mother of all eye rolls).

Most likely.

At this point you can’t help but wonder if people who make comments like that are seriously that misguided or just trying to get retweets from Resistance warriors.

And it gets even worse…

Really?

Here’s the advice of the day:

Amen!

