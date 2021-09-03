https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61328cd0bbafd42ff58ab1c2
The man seen sporting a Viking helmet and fur vest during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count related to his participation in the riot.
Here’s the latest for Friday, Sept. 3: Biden promises aid in Louisiana; at least 49 dead in 5 states due to storm; former Cardinal pleads not guilty; Two Cosmonauts take a walk in space….
Much of the focus heading into the weekend will be on keeping the flames from spreading into Dixie Valley and Milford along Highway 395, officials said….
U.S. military bases housing Afghanistan evacuees are building their own city-type leadership organizations to deal with sanitation, food and other challenges as the numbers of Afghans coming into the …