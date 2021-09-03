http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Uvz0EYQDxn4/37474780

Gov. Chris Sununu was hospitalized Friday with a bleeding ulcer and needed a blood transfusion, his chief of staff said.Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital after he underwent tests earlier in the day because of flu-like symptoms. Earlier this week, he said he tested negative three times for COVID-19, but he sought treatment after his symptoms continued.”Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the governor has been experiencing this week. After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better,” said his his chief of staff, Jayne Millerick. “He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself, he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”Senate President Chuck Morse said he has not been asked to assume the duties of governor as acting governor.”The way we left it is that they will let me know if they need me,” Morse said.Morse said Millerick has been in touch with him and his chief of staff throughout the day. Sununu was tested for COVID-19 Wednesday, two days after returning from a trip to Kentucky, where he said he learned how that state was handling a surge in the virus.

Gov. Chris Sununu was hospitalized Friday with a bleeding ulcer and needed a blood transfusion, his chief of staff said.

Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital after he underwent tests earlier in the day because of flu-like symptoms. Earlier this week, he said he tested negative three times for COVID-19, but he sought treatment after his symptoms continued.

Advertisement

“Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the governor has been experiencing this week. After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better,”

said his his chief of staff, Jayne Millerick. “He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself, he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”

Senate President Chuck Morse said he has not been asked to assume the duties of governor as acting governor.

“The way we left it is that they will let me know if they need me,” Morse said.

Morse said Millerick has been in touch with him and his chief of staff throughout the day.

Sununu was tested for COVID-19 Wednesday, two days after returning from a trip to Kentucky, where he said he learned how that state was handling a surge in the virus.