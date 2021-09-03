https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/03/no-good-deed-goes-unpunished-glenn-greenwald-has-some-thoughts-after-chelsea-manning-tells-him-im-terrified-of-you-and-everything-you-do/

In case you missed it, Chelsea Manning (née Bradley Manning) has decided to wash her hands of onetime close ally Glenn Greenwald:

glenn greenwald, i don’t have $10,000 right now but if i get it i want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. i can’t deal with this anymore. im terrified of you and everything you do. you’re greedy, unprincipled, and im embarrassed for ever considering you a friend — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 2, 2021

last night during the floods i decided that im no longer going to be afraid of saying what’s on my mind anymore or taking a stand from the people that i once considered allies but who have chosen to bash, harass, humiliate, intimidate, and lie to get ahead — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 2, 2021

to those he has hurt im sorry i didn’t say anything I was scared and that’s my fault — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 2, 2021

It’s cute that she expects us to believe that she has a conscience and gives a damn about principles. She’s Chelsea Manning, in case she forgot. She wouldn’t know conscience or principles if they punched her in the brain.

Anyway, Greenwald understandably has some thoughts about Manning’s change of heart:

Friendships that depend on political agreement were never “friendships,” just cynical transactions. When she was in prison trying repeatedly to kill herself, I was one of the only one who visited, spent hours on the phone, raising money for her. No good deed goes unpunished. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ZJ3EtdGXzP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Pretty abusive to bring up suicidality in this context. — Fixing Bread Prices. (@getupgetfree) September 2, 2021

It’s been reported publicly numerous times. And when you spend a huge amount of your time helping someone though extremely difficult moments in their lives even though you’ve never met them, only for them to repay you with vicious public denunciations, they’re not the victim. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Anyway, sometimes people are nice to you as long as you’re of use to them and provide them things they want, then turn on you when you can’t or won’t any longer. As long as you know you gave and defended them with the right motives — as I did — your conscience should clean. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Lots of people on the left — not all, but many — mistake friendships for political agreements, such that when the political agreement erodes, for them the “friendship” does, too. Friendships that don’t transcend politics or require political agreement have no value. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

While Julian Assange is rotting in prison, @ChelseaManning recently smeared him when he couldn’t defend himself, announcing that if she had to do it over again, she would not have leaked to WikiLeaks. Maligning someone unjustly rotting in prison is not an attribute I value. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Anyway, as I’ve long said, this is what left-liberal spaces have become. They all turn on each other, denounce each other, repudiate one another. Their currency is this form of self-victimizing grievance. So grateful I’m not captive to or dependent on it:https://t.co/WstJGgpubo — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Greenwald believes that his appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show have something to do with Manning’s anger toward him:

The entirety of the grievance: pic.twitter.com/CvBvWZrHbT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

We actually wouldn’t be surprised if it were as simple as that.

I haven’t spoken to Chelsea Manning since 2018. But she posted accusations today claiming she’s “terrified” of me, insinuating I abused or threatened her. To refute that, read all our communications since 2016. Her only grievances are about my politics:https://t.co/R391wdHC2O — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 3, 2021

The only thing worse than false accusations are ones so vague, you can’t respond to them, allowing people’s imagination to do the work. That’s standard now in left-liberal politics. Her false claims went viral and produced tabloid headlines like this: https://t.co/vXehBHwHU5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 3, 2021

Glenn Greenwald is definitely on the Left. But that doesn’t mean he can’t recognize leftist ugliness when he sees it.

We should all recognize it when we see it.

This is really sad. But the public can now see who she really is. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 3, 2021

