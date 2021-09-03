https://www.dailywire.com/news/one-fifth-of-democrats-regret-voting-for-biden-poll

According to a recent Zogby Poll survey, 20% of likely voters now regret voting for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, “three quarters of likely voters” did not regret their vote, while “4% were not sure how they felt.”

As Zogby Poll noted, some “very important groups” which “normally lean left and Democrat” were “even more regretful about voting for the president in 2020.”

Among younger voters aged 18 to 29 years old who were surveyed, 27% regretted voting for Joe Biden. 67% did not regret their vote, while 6% were not sure. For voters aged between 30 and 49 years old, 30% regretted their vote for Biden, compared to 67% who did not and 4% who were not sure.

This level of regret dropped for older voters. For those aged 50 to 64 years old, 10% regretted their vote (87% did not regret their vote), while only 6% of voters aged at least 65 years old regretted voting for Biden (91% did not regret their vote).

In terms of political ideology, 29% of Republicans who voted for Biden regretted their decision, compared to 21% of Democrats and 14% of independents.

As Zogby Poll explained, men were “twice as likely to regret voting for Joe Biden than women,” with 27% of male voters regretting their vote, compared to 13% of female voters.

Interestingly, “ethnicity also factored in how much voters expressed regret about voting for Biden.” 33% of Hispanics and and 25% of African Americans surveyed regretted their vote, compared to 16% of white voters.

This split was also mirrored when those surveyed were categorized by whether they live in urban, suburban or rural areas. 28% of urban voters regretted their vote, compared to 14% of suburban voters and 12% of rural voters.

Pollster Jonathan Zobby explained that this level of regret among voters will be a point of concern for Biden in 2024, given that both the 2016 and 2020 elections were effectively decided by “tens of thousands of votes” in just a “handful of battleground states.”

“On the surface, it doesn’t seem like much, especially if you look at the three-quarters of likely voters who did not regret their vote; 4% were not sure how they felt,” he said, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

But, he added, “if you take into consideration the size of the electorate, and how the last two presidential elections (2016 and 2020) were decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, this could really hurt President Biden’s chances in 2024.”

“Even though Joe Biden has suffered humiliating defeats in recent weeks, he still has time to recover. One still gets the sense his ship is sinking fast, and he might not have any lifeboats aboard to save him. Biden’s low approval numbers, the botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and inflation eating away the purchasing power of Americans are the president’s biggest problems now,” said Zogby.

“Come next poll, many more voters might be expressing regret if Biden and company do not score a victory soon,” Zogby added.

