https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pa-democratic-congresswoman-collected-more-100k-through-lapsed-company?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Pennsylvania Democratic congresswoman is accused of collecting tens of thousands of dollars in rental income through an unlicensed corporation, which is an apparent violation of local law.

Rep. Susan Wild is also accused of a conflict of interest in that she was pushing for taxpayer-funded relief for landlords, without disclosing her rental income, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Wild collected up to $110,000 in rental income through Casa Stimus, according to the outlet, though the corporation had lost its LLC status in Washington, D.C. because Wild and her sister, who had inherited the property, failed to file “periodic reports” required by DC law.

Wild was “not the only House Democrat to conceal such a conflict of interest amid a pandemic movement to cancel rent payments,” according to the Washington Free Beacon. “Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) reported up to $65,000 in combined 2020 rental income at the same time they backed legislation that would eliminate rent and establish a ‘landlord relief fund.'”

Wild is in a swing district and faces a competitive race if she runs for reelection in 2022.

