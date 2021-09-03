https://noqreport.com/2021/09/03/pennsylvania-senate-panel-begins-gathering-vote-fraud-evidence-for-hearings/

An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office examines ballots at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School in Philadelphia. / AP Photo (Christen Smith, The Center Square ) The Pennsylvania Senate committee tasked with investigating instances of election malfeasance asked residents this week to submit their testimony for its review.

Intergovernmental Operations Committee Chairman Cris Dush, R-Wellsboro, said residents should submit their stories only if they are willing to sign an affidavit and potentially testify under oath, under penalty of perjury, before the panel during forthcoming hearings.

The testimony must also include firsthand accounts in which the resident witnessed impropriety or directly experienced it themselves. The information will “help lawmakers develop potential improvements to state law to bolster election security.”

Dush took over the committee earlier this month after Senate Republican leaders removed former Chairman Doug Mastriano , R-Gettysburg, following an internal battle over the direction of the probe.

Mastriano said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, stonewalled the investigation and undermined his efforts to extract information from voting machines in Tioga, York and Philadelphia counties.

Corman said Mastriano acted on his own accord when he sent letters to county commissioners that ultimately prompted the Department of State to threaten to decertify […]