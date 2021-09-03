https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-biden-signs-executive-order-calling-for-declassification-review-release-of-some-9-11-materials

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order calling for declassification reviews of documents pertaining to the infamous Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“Today, I signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s September 11th investigations,” the president said in a statement. “The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.”

The president’s move comes a little more than a week before the nation will mark the two decade anniversary of the terror attacks that left thousands dead.

On that day 20 years ago hijackers crashed into New York City’s Twin Towers, which both eventually collapsed, and into the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Another plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. It was around 20 minutes by air from the nation’s capital.

“We are thrilled to see the President forcing the release of more evidence about Saudi connections to the 9/11 Attacks,” Terry Strada, whose husband was killed in the World Trade Center, said in a statement. “We have been fighting the FBI and intelligence community for too long, but this looks like a true turning point.”

“President Biden is asking us to trust that the administration will bring justice to the 9/11 community and we certainly hope this is a genuine step forward,” Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed in the terror attacks, said in a statement, according to the Guardian. “We will closely watch this process to ensure the justice department and FBI follow through, act in good faith and help our families uncover the truth in our pursuit of justice against the Saudi government. The first test will be on 9/11, and the world will be watching.”

