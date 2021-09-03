https://thelibertydaily.com/pro-life-comedian-josh-denny-gets-hit-by-cancel-culture-for-a-show-that-ended-over-three-years-ago/

Today’s Cancel Culture Warriors are the dumbest people in America. That’s saying a lot considering around 60 million Americans voted for Joe Biden, but the cream of that particular crop are the cancelers. They have the deadly combination of a sense of power and a sense of privilege. It’s a concoction that makes already-dumb people do monumentally dumb things.

The latest episode of “Who Wants to Be Canceled Today” starred pro-life Libertarian comedian Josh Denny. After posting some funny yet offensive Tweets following the Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas abortion ban, critics hounded him like they would a former Trump staffer. They made threats. They made accusations. Many of them — at least 10,000 according to Denny — said they were going to get his show on Food Network canceled.

His thread regarding the threats reveals the punchline:

Just to catch the people up that think both sides can “co-exist” in this country: My anti-abortion stance (and jokes peppered throughout it) have enraged the left so much that roughly 10,000 people have spent all day trying to get me fired from a show that ended 3.5 years ago. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) September 3, 2021

They see my bio, and immediately go right to trying to take my livelihood away; hurt my family; dox my relatives and friends. I’m not asking for pity. Just wake up and realize there is no more middle. They want to destroy us. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) September 3, 2021

It’s utterly captivating how many of you took the bait in proving my point. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) September 3, 2021

Despite attempts to squeeze cancel juice out of a dried lemon, Food Network did their part to appease the unhinged crowd. They declared that they had already parted ways with Denny and deplatformed him completely. A check on YouTube revealed they had, indeed, deleted most of his content. The page on their website for his show, Ginormous Food, is blank.

Denny replied to their unnecessary “re-cancellation” as only Denny could:

If you regret having ever given me a platform, how about you send me a check for the 10’s of millions of dollars my show made for your network(s)? You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me. My views represent the beliefs of half of this country. https://t.co/Mg2mDl5fLP — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) September 3, 2021

Cancel culture jumped the shark long ago. Their attempts to cancel an already-cancelled show is social media’s version of beating a dead horse. But hey, at least had a few laughs along the way.

