https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/prosecutors-ordered-reveal-alleged-co-conspirators-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-trafficking?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal prosecutors were ordered Friday to identify the alleged co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, in advance of her upcoming trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The order by Judge Alison Nathan, an Obama appointed judge, is because the prosecutors “failed multiple times to object to Maxwell’s requests to do so.”

Maxwell is charged with abusing and trafficking underage girls with Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on similar charges.

The prosecutors said last month that they only planned to introduce statements from Epstein and another employee of his at Maxwell’s trial, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 29. They said there was “no basis” to require disclosing the unnamed alleged co-conspirators, according to The Epoch Times.

They argued that Maxwell has “adequate information to prepare for trial.”

The judge pointed out that prosecutors “left open the possibility of putting forth statements from more alleged co-conspirators at trial, which introduces the risk of surprise to Maxwell. That risk is bolstered by the conspiracies she’s accused of being involved with running from 1994 to 2004.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

