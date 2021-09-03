https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/qanon-shaman-pleads-guilty/

The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors after spending several months behind bars following his arrest for his conduct on Jan. 6, and no longer wants to be associated with the QAnon movement, his lawyer said today.

“The road leading up to the events of January 6 traversed years. The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work,” Watkins said. “It is imperative that patience and compassion be accorded those, who like Mr. Chansley, were non-violent, peaceful and possessed of genuine mental health issues which rendered them more vulnerable to the propaganda of the day but who, at the end of day, seek to be accountable for their actions.”

“QAnon shaman” Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of obstructing a proceeding of Congress.

Chansley, who has been jailed without bond since his arrest in January, faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge, one of six counts he was originally indicted on in federal court in Washington, D.C.

But the 33-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, man is likely to receive a less severe punishment than that under federal guidelines when he is sentenced Nov. 17.

A prosecutor said that a rough calculation of those guidelines suggest a prison sentence of between 41 to 51 months in prison. Chansley would get credit toward that sentence for the time he was jailed since his arrest.

Judge Royce Lamberth accepted Chansley’s plea agreement with prosecutors after ruling he was mentally competent to understand the proceeding.

“You are in fact guilty of this offense?” Lamberth asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Chansley answered in a sober voice.

Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins, asking for his release pending sentencing, noted to the judge that his client “was not a planner” of the riot, “he was not violent.”

“I am hopeful the court will promote the growth and healing of Mr. Chansley,” Watkins said.

Lamberth said he would rule on the release request later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

