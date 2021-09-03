https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-kat-cammack-impeaching-biden-absolutely-conversation-happening-among-gop

Impeaching President Biden is “absolutely” a conversation that’s happening among GOP lawmakers, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told the John Solomon Reports podcast Wednesday.

Cammack was asked whether House Republicans were having a conversation regarding impeachment. “There’s absolutely that conversation happening,” she replied. “And I absolutely hear people loud and clear all across America, saying, ‘Why in the hell have we not impeached this guy? Why are we not doing this?’ Folks, elections have consequences, and we don’t have the votes.”

Despite some Democrats disagreeing with Biden, “they will not go against Nancy Pelosi,” Cammack cautioned. “Nancy Pelosi is a very scary figure in the Democrat Party” and will make the lives of Democrats and the lives of “everyone they know … a living hell for them.”

Cammack made the remarks as she discussed Biden’s reported call with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden told Ghani, according to a Reuters report citing a transcript and recording of the call. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

“You don’t say that if you [aren’t] intending to mislead the general public,” remarked Cammack. “That transcript is pretty damning.”

Meanwhile, the Biden impeachment conversation is spreading among American voters, with a Rasmussen Reports poll published Wednesday finding that 60% believe he should be impeached and 52% are calling for his resignation following his mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

