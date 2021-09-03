https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/03/right-on-cue-president-biden-assigns-blame-for-another-disappointing-jobs-report/

The August jobs report has been released, and again it was “below expectations,” which at this point isn’t unexpected:

Even Jennifer Rubin admits, in a roundabout way, that the jobs report is another stinker:

Earlier, Payne was waiting for Biden’s spin:

During Biden’s remarks today, he said the jobs report showed progress. As for the downsides, The Biden White House had a scapegoat at the ready:

Well we know it won’t be Biden’s fault, just like the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster.

We’re a little surprised Biden didn’t blame Trump for this report, but the day is young.

