The August jobs report has been released, and again it was “below expectations,” which at this point isn’t unexpected:

Biden’s “Build Back Better” economy missed monthly expectations by 500,000 jobs in August, coming in below even the low end of economists’ predictions.https://t.co/WkQKEIlCs8 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 3, 2021

Jobs Report Disaster

Details are even more disappointing.

Black unemployment rate surged to 8.8% from 8.2%. This would be top story/take if Trump were in office but won’t be mentioned anywhere today (Powell will take note).

0 Leisure jobs

-3K Construction

-28.5K Retail — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 3, 2021

Even Jennifer Rubin admits, in a roundabout way, that the jobs report is another stinker:

The job report will help Biden get infrastructure and reconciliation done. Also will support push for more mandates — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

Earlier, Payne was waiting for Biden’s spin:

It’s my day off and I’m waiting for the Commander in Chief to come out and tell me why the August jobs report was great, almost better than the Afghan retreat. Its time to promote going to work, self reliance, accomplishment – small businesses cannot fill 50% of job openings. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 3, 2021

During Biden’s remarks today, he said the jobs report showed progress. As for the downsides, The Biden White House had a scapegoat at the ready:

Joe Biden blames the delta variant for his weak August jobs report, saying there’s “no question” that’s why the number isn’t stronger. pic.twitter.com/jBuowFLce4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2021

Well we know it won’t be Biden’s fault, just like the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster.

How do you know Biden’s lying? His lips are moving. https://t.co/xjzE9HT74Z — Mark Conley (@MarkC4librT) September 3, 2021

Everyone, yes everyone, knows that this job report would have been stratospheric if Trump would have still been President. https://t.co/oMLMoD600F — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) September 3, 2021

We’re a little surprised Biden didn’t blame Trump for this report, but the day is young.

