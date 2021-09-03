https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/convicted-salvadoran-killer-arrested-at-the-border/

Previously Deported Salvadoran Woman, Convicted Killer, Arrested By Border Patrol In Texas

Eagle Pass, Texas – (CBP) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass South Station arrested an illegal invader with a previous conviction for criminal homicide. Agents encountered and arrested eight invaders shortly after they illegally entered the United States. The group was transferred to the Eagle Pass Center.

Record checks revealed a woman who had been previously convicted of third-degree murder in Washington County, Pennsylvania, was among the group. Agents learned that Delmy Beatriz Escalante-Brizuela, 47, of El Salvador, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years imprisonment and was most recently deported from the United States in 2019.

As a convicted felon, she faces a charge of re-entry after deportation.