San Francisco is implementing a program that will pay a set of high risk individuals $300 to avoid being involved in shootings.

Newsweek reported the program is called Dream Keepers.

Human Rights Commission’s Sheryl Davis defended the program, suggesting that the money is viewed as an investment to enhance safety.

Davis said, “It’s not necessarily as cut and dry as folks may think. It’s not as transactional as, ‘Here’s a few dollars so that you don’t do something bad,’ but it really is about how you help us improve public safety in the neighborhood.”

Davis claimed that the causes of gun violence in “so many ways are economic.” Therefore, the money is viewed as a way of eliminating a causal factor.

ABC 7 noted that the individuals receiving $300 a month will become eligible for $500 “if they meet certain milestones.”

On August 18, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) plan to offer criminals convicted of “lethal” gun crimes $1,000 to be part of a “transformation program.”

The New York Post notes the scheme adopted by de Blasio means “young men ­involved in lethal firearm ­offenses” will be offered a “stipend.” They will subsequently be coupled with “neighborhood change agents,” designed to direct the individuals away from a life of crime.

