https://www.theepochtimes.com/satellite-images-show-before-and-after-ida-flooding-in-new-jersey_3980246.html

(Left) The Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater township, N.J., before flooding, on Aug. 25, 2021. (Right) The Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater township, N.J., after flooding, on Sept. 2, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Satellite images released on Friday showed the scale of the devastation caused by flooding in the United States after the East Coast was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The adverse weather caused surging rivers and tornado damage with record-breaking rain drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.

In a region that had been warned about potentially deadly flash flooding but hadn’t braced for such a blow from the no-longer-hurricane, the storm killed at least 46 people from Maryland to Connecticut on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

At least 23 people died in New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater township, N.J., before flooding, on Aug. 25, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

The Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater township, N.J., after flooding, on Sept. 2, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

A satellite view of Manville, N.J., before flooding on Aug. 25, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

A satellite view of Manville, N.J., after flooding on Sept. 2, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

At least 13 people were killed in New York City, police said, 11 of them in flooded basement apartments, which often serve as relatively affordable homes in one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets.

Suburban Westchester County reported three deaths whilst officials said at least five people died in Pennsylvania, including one killed by a falling tree and another who drowned in his car after helping his wife to escape.

Ida’s soggy remnants merged with a storm front and soaked the Interstate 95 corridor, meteorologists said

People stand by a home damaged by a tornado in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Sept. 2, 2021. (Branden Eastwood/AFP via Getty Images)