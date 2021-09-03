https://babylonbee.com/news/press-shocked-as-man-who-didnt-answer-any-questions-while-running-for-president-doesnt-answer-any-questions-now-that-hes-president
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas School District Defies Gov. Abbott’s Ban on Mask Mandates, Adds Masks to Dress Code
August 20, 2021
Lame: Sleepy Joe’s Latest Excuse for Not Taking Questions
August 28, 2021
Seattle Man Uses Security Camera to Catch Car Prowlers
July 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy