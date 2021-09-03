https://www.theblaze.com/news/road-rage-shooting-baby-cincinnati

Shocking photos show the moment a man erupted in a road rage shooting in Ohio. The man was enraged over a minor car crash, which reportedly did not include damage to the vehicles and he was not actually involved in. Inconceivable images show the man fire gunshots at women in the nearby car while he was holding a baby with his other hand.

There was a “minor, non-damage” car accident involving two female drivers, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. One of the drivers allegedly told the other, “I’m gonna go get my man, you better go get yours.”

Approximately 30 minutes later, one of the drivers returned with Ladon Penn.

“Penn walked out of his car, walked into a home, and reappeared with a gun,” the Cincinnati Police Department statement read. “Mr. Penn then start[ed] firing shots at the victim [the 54-year-old woman] and two other women with her. One round ricocheted and grazed the victim.”

The 54-year-old woman suffered a “minor gunshot wound to her forearm.” Police said, “She was treated and released at the scene.”

Penn and the second woman fled from the crime scene. Police officers apprehended the couple about two miles from the location of the car accident. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

Penn, 31, was charged with three counts of felonious assault, child endangerment, and weapons under disability. Police didn’t mention if the female acquaintance of Penn will face any charges.

Authorities obtained video of the shooting, and shared unbelievable screenshots that show Penn firing the gun while holding a small baby.

Cincinnati Police Department

