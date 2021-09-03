https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shut-your-pie-hole-pat-toomey/

This is the only video I can find from this morning’s interview

Speaking to CNBC at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy on Friday, Senator Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection in 2022, suggested his party consider other presidential nominees in 2024.

“I think that the future of our party is to be a party of ideas, and not to be a party about any one individual, and I think we will learn a lot from the next set of primaries. I think after what happened post-2020 election, I think the president’s behavior was completely unacceptable, so I don’t think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024.”