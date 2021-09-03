https://hannity.com/media-room/summer-bummer-biden-to-speak-after-august-jobs-report-falls-far-below-expectations/

President Biden is expected to address the American people Friday after a lackluster August Jobs Report fell far below expectations, raising new questions over the economic recovery under his leadership.

“Hiring slowed sharply in August, with the economy adding just 235,000 jobs – well below the 728,000 gain forecast by Refinitiv economists as employers pulled back on hiring during a spike of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. It marked a surprising slowdown after solid gains of 1.1 million in July and 962,000 in June, the Labor Department said on Friday,” reports Fox News.

“As coronavirus cases spiked and Americans pulled back on spending, hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector – which includes restaurants, bars and hotels – fell to zero last month, after previously driving job growth,” adds Fox.

A new survey from Morning Consult spells more bad news for Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 saying the country has “seriously gone off on the wrong track.”

“The study, conducted from Saturday to Monday, found that 61 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to just 39 percent who say the country is ‘going in the right direction,’” reports The Hill.

“The survey also found a record-low overall approval rating for Biden at 47 percent, with 49 percent saying they disapproved of the president’s job performance overall,” adds the website.

Read the full report at Fox News.

