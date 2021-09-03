https://www.toddstarnes.com/campus/teacher-tells-second-graders-not-to-use-the-word-girl-to-describe-a-girl/

A second grade teacher in Bellingham, Washington told her class that they should never assume a person’s gender.

The teacher boasted about how she admonished a little boy who correctly identified a little girl on the cover of a story book.

The children were asked to explain what the little girl was doing – and one of the kids pointed that that she was walking into a classroom.

That apparently triggered the woke teacher – who told the kids it was wrong to assume the little girl was a little girl just because she was wearing a dress – and looked like a girl.

The teacher then told the class they should use the pronouns they and them to describe the book character.

Young America’s Foundation first reported the news after someone contacted its campus bias hotline.

If a second grade teacher doesn’t have the intellect to tell the difference between a boy and a girl – she, he or they have no business in a public school classroom.

